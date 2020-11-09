Firecrackers banned in Bandipora

Bandipora: District administration Bandipora on Monday imposed ban on import, sale and purchase of firecrackers.

In an order issued over the matter, additional district magistrate Bandipora said the ban was imposed on the directions by J&K Home Department.

The Additional District Magistrate also advised the Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora to ensure “strict vigil is maintained and all entities associated with the manufacture, stocking and sale of firecrackers are inspected for ensuring compliance with the applicable laws and rules”.

The order states “Cases of illegal stocking/possession /attempted sale of imported firecrackers are detected and dealt with in an exemplary manner, and the sale of such illegally imported firecracker does not take place.”

“Wide publicity is given through press conferences, press releases. advertisements etc, to create awareness and elicit the support of the public in this regard, including by way of obtaining actionabla-inteligence for being acted upon.”

The order further states that the applicable legal provisions with regard to manufacturing, stocking, sale and use of firecrackers in general, are strictly complied with.(KNO)

