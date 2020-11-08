Uncertainty looms over appointment of VC BGSBU

Srinagar: Appointment of vice chancellor (VC) on temporary basis at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) amid controversy recruitment process for the top post has spurred apprehensions that the selection process for VC might be quashed altogether.

The move comes when the recruitment process, which was marred with allegations of fraud, was almost complete. This would be the second time when the recruitment process for the top post would be quashed in weeks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 29, the Higher Education Department reconstituted the search committee for appointing VCs to Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities amid allegations by local candidates that they were sidelined.

Similarly, in the recruitment of VC BGSBU as well, an anonymous letter by few aspirants sent to the Lieutenant Governor recently, alleged “naked fraud” by the Search-cum-selection Committee led by VC Kashmir University.

The letter alleged that the chairman of the panel and another member were trying to “accommodate their near and dear ones, who otherwise would not have figured in the list of shortlisted candidates”.

The aggrieved candidates further alleged that in order to legitimize their disqualification from the post, they were given insufficient time for interaction on October 20.

Following the allegations, the government on October 30 gave the additional charge of VC BGSBU post to the VC of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, Dr Ravinder Kumar Sinha for now thus triggering speculations that the recruitment of VC BGSBU was “likely to be quashed” like that of the two Cluster Universities.

“Giving the additional charge of the top post to another VC towards the end of recruitment process at least suggests so,” an official said.

Otherwise, it would hardly take a day or so to appoint the new incumbent amongst the candidates recommended by panel, says another official.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella feigned ignorance over the matter saying he was “not in the loop” regarding the recruitment process.

