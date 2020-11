Kupwara: An army officer, three soldiers and two militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight along the Line of Control in Machil area of Kupwara district taking the toll to six, officials said.

The gunfight had ensued early Sunday morning when BSF intercepted a group of militants in Machil area.

Army spokesman, Rajesh Kalia said that more details about the gunfight are awaited. (GNS)

