Centre beating drums on Art 370 abrogation, but has failed to address grave issue of poverty: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former chief minister and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the government of India “doesn’t follow the constitution but the agenda of Bhartiya Janata Party” (BJP) in the country.

Addressing party workers in Jammu, Mehbooba said that the incumbent regime at the centre “is beating drums on abrogation of Article 370, but fails to provide benefits to the people and eradicate the poverty on the ground”.

“Keeping in view of poverty in the country, the government instead of going for a lockdown they should have taken steps that would have suit the poor nation,” she said, adding that on the day of calling for ‘Thali Bajao’, Prime Minister Modi should have informed people to get ready for lockdown so that the poor nation could have prepared themselves for the period.

Mehbooba also said that she had come to Jammu to talk to the people like her father Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed did as the then chief minister. (KNO)

