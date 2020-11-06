6 die of Covid

Srinagar: Six more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. According to officials, four deaths were reported from Kashmir division and two from Jammu division. The deceased persons included three from Srinagar district, one from Anantnag, one from Jammu and one from Ramban districts.

Of the 1,517 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1005 have been in Kashmir division and 512 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 97,224 with 524 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Srinagar district with 370 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (147), Budgam (94), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (34).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 265 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (32), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(17) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 339 were reported from Kashmir and 167 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 155 followed by Baramulla 54 , Budgam 38, Ganderbal 23, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 26, Shopian 15, and Kulgam 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 99 at , followed by Udhampur 9, Poonch 5, Samba 4, Doda 10, Ramban 11, Kathua 10, whereas Rajouri 9 and Kishtwar reported 19 cases.

Officials said that 651 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 477 from Kashmir and 174 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 89,905 which include 53,381 from Kashmir and 36,524 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,802 active cases, of which 4,178 are from Kashmir and 1,624 from Jammu division.

