North Kashmir will be free of militancy soon: DGP

Baramulla: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that militancy was in its last stage in north Kashmir and there will be no let-up in Operation All-Out this winter.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the police martyrs memorial sports festival here in Baramulla, the DGP said that in north Kashmir the government forces have succeeded to a large extent and the day is not far when the region will be free from militancy.

Singh said that despite the winter approaching, there will be no change in anti-militancy operations, just like last year. He added that militants have started killing innocent people on the instructions of Pakistan, but the police are determined to foil their designs and to ensure the safety of the people of Kashmir valley.

Singh said that there are many militants on the launching pad on the other side of the Line of Control but Indian troops are alert and will not allow anyone to cross the border.

The DIG also appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police for organising a large number of sports events. He said such events will continue to be organised for the welfare of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

