Hyderia XI Tulmulla lifts 4th Afzal Memorial Cricket Tournament

Hajin : Hyderia XI Tulmulla Ganderbal beat Fashion Mart Cricket Club Safapora by 36 runs in the final of 4th Afzal Memorial Cricket Tournament played at Sports ground Chandergeera Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.
Hyderia X1 Tulmulla Ganderbal after winning the toss put up a decent total of 154 runs in their allotted 20 overs . Marouf Ahmad was the highest scorer for Hydria X1 Tulmulla Ganderbal with 48 runs and he was equaliy supported by Zahoor Ahmad who scored a quickfire 32 runs. Fast bowler Aijaz Ahmad was the pick of the bowler took 3 wickets in his four quota for FMCC Safapora .
Chasing the victory target of 154 runs, Fashion Mart Safapora were bowled out on 117 runs even as they failed to survive the 20 over quota. Tawseef Ahmad with 44 runs was the top scorer for his team.
For Hyderia XI Tulmulla Ganderbal, Manzoor Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad took three wickets each.
Marouf Ahmad was declared man of the match while Zahoor Ahmad was declared man of the tournament for his best performance.
