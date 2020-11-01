Shutdown in Kashmir against land laws

Srinagar: A shutdown was observed across Kashmir valley on Saturday after the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference called for it to protest against new land laws introduced in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat Conference had asked people to observe a peaceful shutdown on Saturday to register their protest and to call for the immediate withdrawal of the new land laws.

The BJP-led central government has made amendments in the land laws of J&K, clearing the decks for people across the country to buy land in Jammu & Kashmir.

Responding to the shutdown call, normal life remained affected in Kashmir valley with business establishments and shops staying closed. In Srinagar city, public transport was plying in a staggered manner with mini-buses nowhere on the roads. However, private cars and auto rickshaws were plying normally on the roads.

The business hub in Lal Chowk remained deserted all through the day, with business establishments and shops having their shutters down.

As per reports, in other parts of Kashmir valley, business establishments and transport remained affected, with large number of shops closed and limited movement of public vehicles on roads.

Reports said that government forces personnel were deployed in strength in some areas of Srinagar city and other parts of the valley to prevent any law and order problem.

The APHC had denounced the new land laws, saying that the Government of India had been issuing incessant “anti-JK” orders at frequent intervals to “intimidate and “psychologically torture” people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the day went off peacefully, without any untoward incident anywhere in the valley, except shutdown of businesses and public transport.

In north Kashmir, a partial shutdown was observed in Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan, Tangmarg, Handwara, Kupwara, Hajin and Bandipora areas. Most shops and other establishments including private offices remained closed while public transport was off the roads. Private transport, though, was plying on the roads normally.

A complete shutdown was also observed in Asia’s second-largest fruit mandi in apple town Sopore, where the traders’ body decided in a meeting on Friday to observe a one-day shutdown.

