Eid-e-Milaad (SAW) brings together thousands in shrines, mosques, processions

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour and reverence across Kashmir valley on Friday, with the biggest gathering witnessed at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar city amid displaying of holy relics to thousands of devotees.

The day marks the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and falls on the 12th of Rabi Ul Awal of the Islamic month. Special prayers and religious processions were held throughout Kashmir valley during the last twelve days to commemorate the birth anniversary.

On the eve of Eid-e-Milaad (SAW), shrines and mosques remained abuzz with special prayers and salutations while Milad processions raising slogans in the love of beloved Prophet (SAW) were taken out through the day across Kashmir valley.

Shrines and mosques remained illuminated with colourful lights, and decorated with banners in the praise of the beloved Prophet. Markets and public places also were decked with banners and green flags to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar city was visited by a large number of devotees through the day. Thousands of men, women and children thronged the revered shrine to pay their obeisance, and to receive glimpse of the holy relics of beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The devotees, in large numbers, also offered Friday prayers at the shrine during the day.

However, this year due to the pandemic, the holy relics were not displayed as usual to ensure adherence to social distancing norms. The holy relics were displayed to devotees from the four corners of the roof atop the shrine. Night-long prayers, too, were not allowed at the shrine.

In other parts of Kashmir valley, especially Kaba Marg, Khiram and Seer Hamdan shrines in Anantnag district, thousands of devotees visited to have a glimpse of holy relics of beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and to pay obeisance.

Devotees also participated in Milaad processions which were taken out across markets and localities for long distances.

Apart from shrines, special prayers of Majlis-e-Moulood in the remembrance of the beloved Prophet (SAW) were organised in many mosques of Kashmir valley. After the prayers, large Milad processions were taken out during the day, amid sloganeering and waving of green flags.

The devotees were raising slogans such as “Eid Ev Milaadun Un Nabi Mubarak Ho, Sarkar Ki Aamad Marhaba, Aaqa Ki Aamad Marhaba, Aamad Hai Aamad Marhaba”.

Reports said that in some areas of South Kashmir, bike rallies were taken out to commemorate the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet (SAW). However, in many areas of Kashmir valley, the local administration had not allowed processions and rallies, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

