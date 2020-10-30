Arms and ammunition recovered from militant hideout in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific information, a joint team of police and 38 RR headed by Deputy SP PC (OPs) Imtiaz Ahmed, SDPO Manjakote Nisar Khoja and SHO Manjakote Pankaj Sharma alongwith Army officers launched an operation in dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan.

During the searches, a militant hideout was busted where from two automatic AK 47 rifles, two AK magazines, 270 bullets of AK, two Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 Blank rounds, 10 Detonators and 5-6 Kilograms of explosive material was recovered, they said.

He added that searches in the area are going on and a case has also been registered at Manjakote Police Station under relevant sections of law.(KNO)

