11 more die of Covid

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,466 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with 11 more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with infection in the region crossed the 93k mark with 551 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, seven deaths were reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons include four from Srinagar district, one from Baramulla, two from Budgam, two from Udhampur and one each from Jammu and Rajouri.

Of the 1,466 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 975 have been in Kashmir division and 491 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 352 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (144), Budgam (94), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(72) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 254 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (47), Doda (45), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 351 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 28 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 6928 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 354 were reported from Kashmir and 197 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 127 followed by Baramulla 85, Budgam 22, Ganderbal 21, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 10, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 44, Shopian 2, and Kulgam 13 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 109, followed by Udhampur 21, Poonch 8, Samba 7, Doda 12 , Ramban 8, Kathua 15, whereas Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar reported 6 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 19,104 total cases followed by Budgam with 5948, Baramulla 5880, Pulwama 4628, Kupwara 4394, Anantnag 4212, Bandipora 4017, Ganderbal 3505, Kulgam 2479, and Shopian 2188.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,349, followed by Rajouri 3185, Udhampur 2670, Doda 2640, Kathua 2425, Poonch 2239, Samba 2162, Ramban 1583, Kishtwar 1890, and Reasi 1266.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,928, which include 4880 in Kashmir and 2948 in Jammu.

The officials said that 588 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 324 from Kashmir and 264 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 85,370 which include 50,500 from Kashmir and 34,870 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6928 active cases, of which 4,880 are from Kashmir and 2,048 are from Jammu

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print