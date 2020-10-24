Holidays on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi, Friday Following Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi rescheduled

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday rescheduled two holidays including ‘Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi’ and the Friday following it.

An official communique in this regard reads that the holiday on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi shall now be observed on Friday October 30 instead of October 29th.

The holiday on account of Friday following Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi shall now be observed on Friday November 6th instead of October 30th, the communique adds. .

A copy of the communique has been sent to all departments for intimation.(GNS)

