HC seeks reply on re-opening of schools

Srinagar: The J&K High court issued notice to the School Education Department to respond to a plea seeking a review of the government decision over the opening of schools when the COVID-19 infection has not stopped in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The application filed by Counsel Salih Pirzada sought continuity of classes through virtual mode for the students while submitting that opening schools at this point of time can endanger human life when COVID-19 infection is on rise.

The counsel stated that there is hardly any School equipped with sanitization material or system to check or reduce the vulnerability under precarious conditions. “There are no statistics with administration about the feasibility of schools to be kept operational for scholastic or non-scholastic activities under the unforeseen emergency,” the counsel said.

The plea also mentioned that as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines the Schools which fall within the containment zones have to remain off as per directions imposed by the government under the Disaster Management Act.

“However, the teachers are being compelled by the Government to attend the Schools which is in contravention to the laid SOPs and guidelines,” the plea stated.

Prefaced with such circumstances, the counsel said it has become imperative for J&K Secretary Education department to submit before this court any order which has been issued regarding the opening of schools in containment zones.

“Once there is strict direction from the concerned District Disaster management authorities to restrict the entry of public in containment zones, therefore, the opening of schools in containment zones becomes questionable,” counsel for the petitioner submitted.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta while hearing the counsel directed N H Shah, Additional Advocate General (AAG) representing the Education Department to inform the Court about the measures being taken to ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the COVID-19 guidelines on the issue of re-opening of schools at this stage.

“In view of the seriousness of the issue as stated in the application, the reply shall be positively filed within one week from today,” the court directed.

