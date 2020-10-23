LAHDC polls record 65 percent voter turnout

Srinagar: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections saw about 65 percent poll voter turnout on Thursday.
With two regional parties National Conference and PDP staying away from the polls, the contest was between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. As per the figures, more than 54,000 people voted in the elections out of close to 90,000 in 26 constituencies.
BJP and congress have fielded 94 candidates, AAP 19 while 23 are contesting independently in the election. The parties decided to participate in the election after there was assurance from New Delhi that jobs and land rights will be protected for locals which were otherwise thrown open for citizens of other states after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.
As per the figures released by election office Leh, Sku Markha saw (83.59 %), Turtuk (77), Hundar (73.2), Diskit (75 percent), Tegar (72 percent), Panamik (73 percent), Tangtse (64), Chusul (74 percent), Nyoma (72 percent), Kungyam (67 percent), Korzok (67 percent), Igoo (70 percent) Martselang (64 percent), Thiksay (71 percent), Chuchot (68 percent), Upper Leh (64 percent), Phyan (52 percent) , Basho (70 percent), Saspol (65 percent) and Temisgam 61 percent.
