JKBOSE notifies class 10, 12 annual exam date sheets in Kashmir

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday notified the date sheets for class 10 and 12 annual regular examinations 2020 in Kashmir province.
As per the official date sheet, this year’s class 10 exam will start on November 9 and conclude on November 27.
The class 12 annual exam will start on November 10 and end on December 9 as per the date sheet.
Class 10 exam will start at 11:30 am while on Fridays the exam will start an hour early in view of the congregational prayers.
The timing for class 12 exam will be 11:30 am and none of the papers has been scheduled on a Friday.