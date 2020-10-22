Woman, her paramour strangulate husband to death in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Police on Thursday cracked a murder case in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district wherein a woman in connivance with her extramarital partner hanged her husband and passed it as a suicide.

As per a police statement, one Javid Ahmad Dar, around 35, son of Abdul Ahad Dar, a resident of Zurmanz village of the north Kashmir district, was said to have hanged himself at his home on October 12.

Police, which took cognisance of the matter, initiated proceedings under section 174 /CRPC for finding the real facts.

Later, an SIT under the supervision of SSP Bandipora and headed by DySP Hqrs Bandipora was consituted.

During the course of investigation and from spot visit, it came to the fore that “the case looks more of a murder than a suicide” the police statement read.

Many suspects were brought for questioning during which it came to light that wife of the deceased along with her illegitimate partner namely Shahzad Ahmad Dar, who were in extra marital affair with each other, administered some sedative drugs to the deceased and strangulated him to death.

Consequently, a case under section 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation has been taken up.

The duo has, as per police, admitted to their crime and have been arrested. Further investigation is going on.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print