Ladakh’s tally rises to 5,647 with 49 fresh cases

Leh: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 5,647 on Tuesday as 49 more people tested positive for the disease in the union territory, according to an official bulletin.
Of the 49 fresh cases, 46 were detected in Leh district and three in Kargil district, officials said.
The number of active cases in the region has fallen to 880. Of these, 724 are in Leh and 156 in Kargil, the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services said.
It said 86 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Ladakh — 77 in Leh and nine in Kargil.
Ladakh has recorded 66 coronavirus-related deaths so far. A total of 4,701 people have recovered since the outbreak of the disease in March.
—PTI