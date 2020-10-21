J&K Yateem Foundation distributes relief material among Gurez fire victims

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation on Wednesday distributed relief material worth Rs 70,000 among fire victims at Bado Aab in north Kashmir’s Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official statement by JKYF said a fire incident on October 10 had damaged several houses and property of the victims in the area.

In view of the approaching winters, JKYF unit Bandipora immediately made arrangements for the fire victims. The area remains cut off from the rest of the world for six months.

A three member delegation led by former General Secretary JKYF, Mohammad Yaqoob Reshi included Javaid Jawad and Farooq Ahmad Malik who visited the area and carried out the distribution of relief material among seven fire victim families.

Besides woolen clothes, quilts, HP cooking gas connection (cylinders, gas stoves with regulators and pipes) were handed over to most affected families in presence of Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Scientist Incharge, Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Center Izmarg Gurez.

Duty Officer Tulail Police Post, Mohammad Aslam and elders of the village were also present on the occasion.

A widow headed family at Izmarg Gurez was also provided a gas cylinder, stove and quilts.

It is pertinent to mention that houses in the Tulail valley are fully timber constructed. In case of fire incidents, the houses normally turn into ashes. Owing to its hilly topography it is very difficult for the fire tenders to reach in time and put off the fire.

The locals and the officials present on the occasion appreciated the efforts of JKYF for reaching out to the fire victims in this far flung area.

