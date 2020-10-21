40 cops killed in J&K this year so far, 6,000 in last 30 years: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that 40 policemen have been killed this year in the line of duty in J&K.

Speaking at the police commemoration day at Zewan, Srinagar, the DGP said so far 40 policemen have been killed this year while fighting militancy including a constable Muhammad Ashraf, who was killed outside his home in Anantnag recently.
Singh further said that 6000 policemen have been killed while performing their duties in J&K in the past over 30 years.(KNO)

