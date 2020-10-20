Shopian gunfight: Another militant killed; toll 2

Shopian: One more militant has been killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Melhoora area of Zainapora belt in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Monday evening taking the toll of killed militants to two.

As per a senior police officer, the identity of the slain militants, whose bodies have been recovered from the gunfight site has not been ascertained so far.

While police had confirmed the killing of one militant in the gunfight on Monday evening, another one was killed this morning when the gunfight resumed after a night long lullnin the firing.(KNO)

