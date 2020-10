Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force trooper was injured after suspected militants on Monday morning fired upon a joint party of forces near Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior Police officer said that the militants fired upon a joint party of police and CRPF in the area injuring a CRPF trooper, who was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

