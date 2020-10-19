Chinese soldier apprehended in Eastern Ladakh: Army

Srinagar: The army Monday said that it apprehended a PLA soldier in Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh after he stepped across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a statement, the army said that the apprehended soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the statement said, adding that “a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.”

The statement further said that as per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print