Seema Mustafa is  President Editors Guild of India

Srinagar: Seema Mustafa, editor of online news website ‘The Citizen’ has been elected the new President of the Editors Guild of India.
A communique issued by the outgoing office bearers on Saturday said that Seema was elected on the basis of an online poll conducted on October 16. She succeeds Shekhar Gupta editor-in-chief of ‘The Print’ as EGI President.
Also, Sanjay Kapoor, editor ‘Hardnews’ and Anant Nath, editor ‘The Caravan’ have been elected to the post of General Secretary and Treasurer respectively replacing A K Bhattacharya Editorial Director Business Standard and Sheela Bhat Contributing Editor at rediff.com in order.
