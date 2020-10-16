Ladakh records 66 new cases

Leh: Ladakh reported 66 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 5,304, according to an official bulletin on Thursday.
Fifty-six patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours — 36 patients in Leh and 20 in Kargil, officials said.
According to the bulletin released by the directorate of health services, the number of active cases in the region stood at 979 on Thursday — 771 in Leh district and 208 in Kargil district.
Ladakh had recorded a total of 64 COVID-19-related deaths, while 4,205 patients have recovered from the disease till date.
—PTI
