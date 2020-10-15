Man critically injured after hit by Army vehicle

Kangan: A 70-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by an army vehicle at Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon triggering protests against the army by locals.
The injured elderly man has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Khan son of Mohammad Khan, a resident of Ganiwan Gund
Officials said that the Army vehicle, part of a convoy, hit the man on Srinagr-Leh National Highway at Ganiwan Market injuring him.
The injured man was immediately shifted to nearby hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.
In the meantime, angry youths stopped Army vehicles involved in the incident, raised Pro Islamic Slogans and demanded the arrest of the erring driver.
The Protesters also brought the traffic on the busy highway for one hour.
later civil administration and a police team from police Station Gund has reached the spot and pacify the protesters and restore the busy highway