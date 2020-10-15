B K Singh is Admin Secy School Edu Dept, Mohammad Rafi Director Libraries J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred nine officers in the civil administration.

As per orders, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Abdul Majid Bhat, Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, relieving Rukhsana Gani, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department of the additional charge of the post.

Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, shall hold the charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, the order said.

B K Singh, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is posted as Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

Rukhsana Gani, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, shall hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, relieving M. Raju, Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department of the additional charge of the post.

Sheikh Arshad Ayub, Director, Libraries, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Mohammad Rafi, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-shed Management Programme, has been transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K. He shall continue to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-shed Management Programme, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K.

Ravinder Sharma, Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Suraj Parkash Rukwal, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall hold the charge of Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. He shall continue to be the ex-officio Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu. Kashyp Neeha Pandita, Tehsildar in the Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy PRO, Jammu, vice Akshi Gupta, who shall report to the Revenue Department for further posting. (GNS)

