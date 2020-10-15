2 unidentified militants killed in Shopian

Shopian: Two unidentified militants were killed in a brief encounter at Chakoora village in Hajipora belt of district Shopian on Wednesday.

The firefight followed after a cordon and search operation was laid by joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, police and 178 battalion of CRPF based on ‘inputs about the presence of militants’ in the area.

Locals said that the encounter took place at Wani Mohalla locality of the village when most of the villagers were busy working in their orchards. They said the sudden firing created panic among the locals who took shelter to the ‘safer places’.

A police spokesman in a statement said that two unidentified militants were killed in a brief encounter in the village.

Locals said that both of the militants were killed in an open space (orchards) within minutes after the search operation was launched. They said that intensive searches were carried out in the area by joint team of forces which were going on when this report was filed.

According to witnesses soon after the firing scores of youth hit the streets and pelted government forces with stones who retaliated with tear smoke shells, stunt grenades and pellets to disperse them. However, there were no reports of any injury from either side.

Early on October 6, three militants were killed in an encounter at Heffkuri village in the district.

Soon after the encounter broke out, government blocked 2G internet services in the entire district. Internet was restored on Wednesday night.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print