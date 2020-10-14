Don’t recognise ‘illegally established’ UT of Ladakh: China

NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday said it does not recognize the Union Territory of Ladakh which has been “illegally” established by India.

The remarks came a day after India inaugurated 44 key bridges in the border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Times of India quoting the Chinese foreign ministry said that Beijing stands against the development of infrastructure facilities that is aimed at military contention along the border areas.

“Based on the two sides’ consensus, neither should take action that might escalate the situation. That could also undermine efforts to ease the situation,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

It added that it does not recognize the UT of Ladakh, which is “illegally” established by India, as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China also noted that the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border areas and stepping up military deployment, which it termed as the “root cause” of tensions between the two countries.

The remarks also came in the backdrop of US secretary of state Mike Pompeo revealing that China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India’s northern border.

