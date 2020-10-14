After SSB constable, SPO goes missing along with 2 AK-47 rifles from Chadoora SOG camp

Budgam: Barely a few hours after a Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable was reported to have gone missing from a camp in the area, a Special Police Officer (SPO) deserted his camp along with two AK-47 riffle in Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said Wednesday.

The SPO has coincidentally been identified as the namesake of the missing SSB constable- Altaf Hussain Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat a resident of Qazipora, Chadoora in district Budgam- who went missing from SOG camp Chadoora.

Bhat, officials said was working as SPO for thelast five years.

He has decamped with two AK47 rifles and three AK 47 Magazines from the camp, an official said.

He said that a missing report has been filed at police station Chadoora and investigation has been started.

Besides, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing constable.

Earlier in the morning, a SSB constable identified as Altaf Hussain of Rajouri posted at Nagam area of Chadoora, went missing along with his INSAS riffle. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print