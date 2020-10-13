9 Covid deaths, 398 new cases

Srinagar: Nine deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 1333 whereas 398 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 84K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include three deceased persons from Baramulla, and one each from Pulwama, Anantnag, and Bandipora.

Five fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu, and one each from Doda and Poonch.

So far 1333 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 899 in Kashmir, and 434 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 319 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (130), Budgam (89), Pulwama (74), Kupwara and Anantnag (70) each, Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 225 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (43), Doda (40), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (23), Poonch (22), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 398 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 36 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 84, 031 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Among them, 239 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 159 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 106, followed by Budgam 38, Baramulla and Kupwara 21 each, Ganderbal 13, Pulwama and Bandipora 12 each, Anantnag and Bandipora 10 each, Shopian 7, and Kulgam 1.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 113, followed by Poonch 12, Ramban and Samba 11 each, Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri 7 each, Doda 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16756 total cases followed by Budgam with 5437, Baramulla 4910, Pulwama 4247, Kupwara 3926, Anantnag 3801, Bandipora 3696, Ganderbal 3168, Kulgam 2340, and Shopian 2101.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15381, followed by Rajouri 2994, Udhampur 2500, Doda 2388, Kathua 2273, Poonch 2017, Samba 1989, Ramban 1453, Kishtwar 1520, and Reasi 1134.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 84031, which include 50382 in Kashmir and 33649 in Jammu.

The officials said that 861 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 326 from Kashmir and 535 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 72706, which include 43564 from Kashmir, and 29142 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 18, 54, 486 tests results available, a total of 84, 031 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 9992 active positive- cases, in which 5919 are from Kashmir, and 4073 from Jammu.

—PTI

