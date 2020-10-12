Decline in Covid graph, 569 fresh cases

Srinagar: Nine deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the toll of victims to 1322, whereas 569 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 83K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Baramulla, and one each from Srinagar and Pulwama.

While as five fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include one each deceased person from Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Doda, and Poonch.

So far 1322 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 893 in Kashmir, and 429 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 316 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (130), Budgam (89), Pulwama (73), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (69), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (41), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 222 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (43), Doda (39), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (23), Poonch (21), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 569 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 44 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 83, 633 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Among them, 362 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 207 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 147, followed by Budgam 48, Baramulla 42, Anantnag 35, Kupwara and Ganderbal 20 each, Pulwama 23, Bandipora 12, Kulgam 10, and Shopian 5.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 108, followed by Poonch 24, Reasi 14, Udhampur and Ramban 12 each, Samba and Kathua 11 each, Rajouri 6, Kishtwar 5, and Doda 4.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16650 total cases followed by Budgam with 5399, Baramulla 4889, Pulwama 4235, Kupwara 3905, Anantnag 3791, Bandipora 3686, Ganderbal 3155, Kulgam 2339, and Shopian 2094.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15268, followed by Rajouri 2987, Udhampur 2493, Doda 2387, Kathua 2266, Poonch 2005, Samba 1978, Ramban 1452, Kishtwar 1520, and Reasi 1134.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 83633, which include 50143 in Kashmir and 33490 in Jammu.

The officials said that 890 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 430 from Kashmir and 460 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 71485, which include 43238 from Kashmir, and 28607 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 18, 39, 765 tests results available, a total of 83, 633 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 10466 active positive cases in which 6012 are from Kashmir, and 4454 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print