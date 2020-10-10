Willow Basket Making: An art about to die

Among the handicrafts brought to Kashmir by the Sufi Saint Amier Kabier Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (R.A) were carpet making, shawl Baphie, Numda Sazi, papier-mache, and wood carving. These crafts have since provided livelihood to thousands of families and have made famous the name of Kashmir in the world of handicrafts.

Willow basket making is a handicraft that is believed to have been brought to Kashmir by English people. Earlier it was practised in Srinagar areas of Dalgate, Habbakadal, Nawakadal, etc, but today it is mostly confined to the districts Ganderbal, Bandipore, Budgam and Anantnag. In Ganderbal district it is practised in Kachan, Harran, Kujar, Gadoora, Dugpora, Hakimgund, Hutbara, Sindhbal, Chundina, Shallabugh, Gogjigund, Sehpora and other adjacent areas. In these areas it is the backbone of the economy. People in these areas earn their livelihood by making and selling willow baskets.

Willow is a plant species. Green willow is soft and has the quality that it can be twisted into any shape/ form. When it is dry, it becomes solid like steel. Willow plants are grown as cash crops. They are grown in marshy lands as the plant requires plenty of water for growth. Willow plant seeds are taken from the plant by cutting it to a size of 9 to 12 inches. These pieces are sown in the land called Raad one foot apart from each other on all sides in the months of February and March.

The harvesting of crop is done in the first week of November and continues to the end of February. During the first crop the plant is trimmed one inch above the ground, so that it will grow more branches in the next year. Skilled manpower is required for the purpose, which is available in villages Hutbara and Umerhare. The plants are trimmed by a specially designed tool known as Aund.

In a few years this small plant grows into a bush and yields a good and sufficient crop. Green willow are purchased mainly by businessmen from Umerhare and sold in weights of mauns, where 1 maun amounts to 40 kg. Umerhare village is the main business unit for raw and graded willow. Green willow is boiled in iron tanks of size 15X6X6 feet.

First, water is boiled and green willow is dipped in the surface for 24 hours so that the skin of the willow is cleared. After clearance, the colour of the willow changes to brown. If the green willow is cleared without boiling in the month of April after being trimmed and is immersed to the bottom in water, it springs and its colour changes to white. After clearance of the skin, the grading is done as per length and size of the willow. The grades are called Daaie Seur, Panch Seur, Darmiean, Skien, and Sticks. For the first two grades 5 kg bundles are made and for the last three 10 kg bundles are made. The cost of Green Willow in general is Rs 400 and Rs 500 per maun (40 kg). However, cost of dry and graded willow is much more. Daaie Seur costs Rs 3,000 per maun, Panch Seur Rs 2,500, Darmiean Rs 1,800, Skien Rs 2,000, and Sticks Rs 1,000 per maun.

Willow traders, known as Wusta Karas, purchase dry willow on wholesale rates, which keep changing frequently depending on the demand for baskets. The Wusta Karas hire skilled labour by providing them advance money for marriage ceremonies, constructing houses, etc, but against this the labourers are forced to make items according to dictates of the traders. The Wusta Karas earn far more profit than the artisans.

When the artisans buy or take raw material from the Wusta Karas, they start their process of preparing the product. The process begins as per the demand of baskets’ quality, size and quantity. First, Skien are divided into threes and fours by special tools known as Trishul and Chushul. After this, the rough surface of the divided willow is cleared by another tool known as Machine. These cleared pieces of willow in long and soft shape are known as Diel. Willows are kept in water to make them soft before putting them into use. Artisans usually sit in groups in rooms known as Karkhanas. Various tools are used during the process, such as knives, Aarie, scissors, handle, block, etc. These tools are manufactured at village Harran by Haji Abdul Samad Ahanger and Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger, who have acquired these skills from their ancestors.

The handicrafts department of Jammu & Kashmir organises exhibitions to sell the manufactured items. The willow items are sold in almost all corners of India as well as abroad. They earn a good amount of foreign exchange for the country.

Despite these initiatives, the new generation is unwilling to carry forward this art as they have seen their parents living a hand-to-mouth existence even after crafting so many artistic marvels. If Kashmir does not want to lose this indigenous art, some genuine and sincere steps need to be taken by the government. The younger generation needs to be motivated to learn and carry forward this art of willow work, else it is going to die a silent death.

