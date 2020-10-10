Covid fatalities cross 1300 in J&K

Srinagar: Fifteen deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Friday taking the toll of victims to 1306, whereas 636 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 82K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, twelve casualties were reported from the Jammu division. They include seven deceased persons from Jammu, two each from Rajouri and Poonch and one from Kathua districts of Jammu.

Three fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Srinagar, and one from Baramulla.

So far 1306 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 885 in Kashmir, and 421 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 312 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (127), Budgam (89), Pulwama (72), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (69), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (41), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 219 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (41), Doda (38), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (22), Poonch (20), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 636 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 29 travellers, the overall tally has reached 82, 429 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Among them, 373 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 263 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 167, followed by Baramulla 50, Budgam 38, Anantnag 26, Pulwama 25, Ganderbal 22, Bandipora 17, Kupwara 14, Kulgam 7, and Shopian 6.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 101, followed by Rajouri 31, Udhampur and Samba 26 each, Kathua 22, Reasi 17, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 10, Ramban 8, and Doda 7.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16331 total cases followed by Budgam with 5300, Baramulla 4811, Pulwama 4192, Kupwara 3841, Anantnag 3734, Bandipora 3663, Ganderbal 3100, Kulgam 2324, and Shopian 2085.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15051, followed by Rajouri 2952, Udhampur 2469, Doda 2378, Kathua 2240, Poonch 1967, Samba 1952, Ramban 1438, Kishtwar 1486, and Reasi 1115.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 82429, which include 49381 in Kashmir and 33048 in Jammu.

The officials said that 959 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 413 from Kashmir and 546 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 69979, which include 42341 from Kashmir, and 27638 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 18, 00, 252 tests results available, a total of 82, 429 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 11144 active positive- cases, in which 6155 are from Kashmir, and 4989 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print