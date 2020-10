Kupwara: An employee of BSNL died after he fell down from a tree while repairing the fiber line in Jagerpora area of Kupwara district on Saturday.

Identified as Sohail Ahmad Pir son of Ghulam Mohammad Pir of Jagerpora Kupwara, official sources said he was critically injured after fell down from the tree and was shifted to the hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought death on arrival.(GNS)

