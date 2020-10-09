BACK TO VILLAGE III: Director JKEDI visits Wahab Sahab

Pampore: The Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute ( JKEDI), G M Dar, on Thursday announced to provide a loan of rupees ten lakh each to five youth from Wahab Sahab area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for starting their business units.

The announcement was made during a back to village programme at Wahab Sahaab village for which he was the visiting officer.

“We will provide ten lakh rupees loan each to five youth from Wahab Sahab area for starting normal business in manufacturing or service sector,” G M Dar told Kashmir Reader, adding that JKEDI will help them in other things including hand holding , guidance and training.

He told Kashmir Reader that he was appointed by the Government as visiting officer for B2V3 at Wahab Shaar Shaali area.

He said that they reviewed plans submitted during B2V1 and B2V2 for the area.

“Some of the projects have been completed while some are still pending,” he said, adding that they noted the pending projects to get them addressed at appropriate levels so that people should benefit from their completion.

He also said that demands of roads, electricity, drinking water, sanitation and others were noted by concerned officers.

He also appealed to people of Wahab Shaar Shaali area to get their unemployed wards registered with JKEDI for taking benefit of various employment generating schemes of the institution.

On the occasion, delegations led by General Secretary Gujjar and Bakerwal community Mohammad Yaseen Poswal raised several issues being faced by them like education, health construction of roads, water supply, electricity supply, and other issues related to the development of their areas.

A large number of people including senior citizens, youth and women participated in the programme and put forth their demands and grievances before the visiting officer.

GM Dar also distributed income and domilcile certificates among the people of the village

The visiting officer inspected various spots in the area which need to be developed.

He then visited ICDS centres and enquired about their functioning. He also inaugurated a lane in the village.

Besides meeting a huge number of people in B2V3, he interacted with various delegations, trade bodies and representatives of different villages. He heard their grievances and assured them that they will be addressed .

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, Naib Tehsildar Khrew Bashir Ahmad,

District manager women’s development corporation Pulwama Shabir Ahmad, and General Secretary Gujjar community Mohammad Yaseen Poswal,

besides other Tehsil and sectoral officers among others concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

