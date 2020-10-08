Sinha expresses anguish at attack on BJP leader

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed anguish over an attack by militants on a political leader in Ganderbal area, an official spokesman said.
The militants attacked BJP leader Ghulam Qadir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead, while a militant was also killed in the retaliatory action.
Strongly condemning the attack, the Lt governor said this is an act of cowardice and those involved in this act will be brought to justice.
Sinha paid tribute to Qadir’s personal security guard Mohammad Altaf who died during the attack.
“I extend my solidarity with the family of the martyr PSO. All possible help will be extended to the family of the deceased,” he added.