Srinagar: A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday after his two-wheeler collided with a tipper in Ganghbugh area of Srinagar, officials said.

The deceased, a resident of Narkoora died on the spot after his motorcycle was hit by the tipper bearing registration number JK04-5487, an official said.

The driver has been arrested while a case has been registered in this regard. (KNO)

