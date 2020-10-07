Police working to prevent highway attacks: IGP

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that the use of virtual phone numbers by militants is a cause of concern but they would find a solution to it.

Speaking to reporters at a wreath laying ceremony of two slain CRPF soldiers killed on Srinagar outskirts a day ago, he said that this use of technology has been a challenge around the world but police has been trying to find technological answers to it.

“Virtual numbers have remained challenging since the beginning. It is challenging across the world. We are trying to find technological answers,” Kumar said.

Giving details about the attack, he said two militants including a Pakistani militant and a local had come on a motorbike to attack CRPF soldiers.

Regarding the checking of all the vehicles on the road, Kumar said it is not possible and can lead to inconvenience to public and cause traffic jams.

However IGP said there was nothing to worry about recurrent attacks on government forces on highways, because “situation is absolutely under control,” and “Police is working on a plan to prevent highway attacks.”

Responding to a question on militants using two-wheelers to carry out attacks, Kumar said it is easy for the militants to move around on motorbikes on roads where the vehicle movement is heavy.

Earlier there was an attack in the Chadoora area of Budgam district as well in which an assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF was killed.

“We are conducting operations and soon, they will be neutralised,” the IGP added.

