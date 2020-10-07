LG conducts surprise visit to GMC Jammu

Directs senior doctors to attend to Covid patients

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid a surprise visit to Government Medical College Jammu today and took stock of the medicare services being extended to Covid and other patients.

During the visit, the Lt Governor took a round of different medical units and enquired about the availability of necessary equipment and other facilities required for patient care. He also took stock of the interventions made by the hospital administration while dealing with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of the complaints being received from the general public regarding shortage of oxygen, the Lt Governor said that the fight against Covid is our collective responsibility. He directed the concerned officers to rationalise the resources and resolve the prevalent issues. He also directed that, ‘senior doctors should attend to Covid patients’.

The Lt Governor also took round of the Emergency Ward, High Dependency Unit and other units of the hospital before conducting a meeting with senior officers.

The Lt Governor was informed that the requisite supply of oxygen has been restored and there is no shortage of oxygen as on date.

During the visit, the Lt Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner Health, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma; IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Principal GMC&H, Dr. Nasib Chand Digra; Administrator Associated Hospitals, Nagendra Singh Jamwal and other senior officers.

