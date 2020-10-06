Block Medical Officer tests COVID-19 positive in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Uri: Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has tested postive for COVID-19, officials said.

A health official said that the BMO was the only among fifty people to test positive for the disease after swab samples were taken for testing on Monday at Pimary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar through rapid antigen test (RAT) including those of symptomatic patients, pregnant ladies, students, primary contacts, travellers, employees, health workers.

The officer is now expected to self isolate and follow precautionary measures to prevent disease spread.(GNS)

