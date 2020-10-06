Army man shoots self dead in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Chatergul army camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said Tuesday.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Jagmeet Singh son of Makhan Singh, a resident of Haryana service ID number 15514259, who was posted with the 24 RR Delta Company-D.

Officials said that the soldier took the extreme step on Tuesday morning.

A police officer said that a case has been registered in police station Kangan while the army has ordered an in house inquiry to find out what forced the soldier to take the extreme step.

Pertinently, the incident is second since October 2 when a solider posted in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla allegedly killed himself. (KNO)

