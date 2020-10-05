2 LeT militants behind Pampore attack identified, will be killed soon: IGP Kumar

Pampore: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Monday said that the Monday’s attack on CPRF men at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which two personnel were killed was carried out by two-bike borne Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

Kumar, who was talking to the media at the site of the attack said the attackers had been identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani militant and another a local saying hunt to “neutralize them” has been started.

The militants fired upon the Road Opening Party at Kandizal near Pampore Monday afternoon injuring five CRPF personnel out of whom two succumbed to their injuries.

Kumar said that militants find it easy to target government forces on the highway. “Highway is a busy place where hundreds of civilian vehicles pass every day. If we retaliate and fire indiscriminately too, there will be civilian casuality,” the IGP said, adding that “the attackers managed to flee from the spot.” (KNO)

