878 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 79,106; over 62,000 recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 878 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 79,106.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,242 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 62,404 patients have already recovered meaning there are 15, 460 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 422 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 456 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 252 cases.
