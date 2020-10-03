975 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 78,228; over 61,000 recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 975 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 78,228.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,231 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 61,351 patients have already recovered meaning there are 15, 646 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 384 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 591 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 403 cases.
