LG grieved over young journalist’s sudden death

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed grief over the sudden death of Rising Kashmir senior correspondent, Javid Ahmad.
Javid suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday near Pattan while on way to Srinagar from his home in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.
In an official statement, LG Sinha expressed grief over the untimely demise of the young journalist.
In his condolence message, the LG prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.
