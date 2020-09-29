1,081 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 74,095; over 55,000 recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1,081 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 74,095.
However, 55,517 patients have already recovered as on date as per the government’s media bulletin.
Of the cases reported today, 441 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 640 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 313 cases.
The active COVID-19 cases in J&K have further come down to 17,414.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1,081 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 74,095.