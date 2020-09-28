Explosion at Anantnag gunfight site: Injured youth succumbs at SMHS

Anantnag: A youth who was among four persons injured due to an explosion at a gunfight site at Sirhama in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

The persons were injured after an unexploded device went off at the gunfight site when they were clearing the debris of the house razed to ground by forces with explosives.

The deceased has been identified as Yaseen Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Maqbool Rather a resident of Sirhama Anantnag.

An official added that Yaseen succumbed to his injuries at SMHS at around 3:30 am on Monday.

Pertinently two LeT commanders were killed in a night long encounter in Sirhama Anantnag on Friday.(KNO)

