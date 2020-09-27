Unidentified militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight: Police

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The gunfight broke out this afternoon at Samboora area of Awantipora of the district.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening that a militant whose identity was yet to be ascertained had been killed in the gunfight, which it said, was still going on.
