Dy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Spl Secy I&C suspended

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday suspended Ashiq Hussian, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K and Mohammad Mujib-ur-Rehman Ghassi, Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department pending inquiry against them.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control Appeal) Rules, 1956. During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir,” reads a government order.

Similar worded suspension order has been issued against Ghassi. However he has been asked to remain attached with the General Administration Department during the period of his suspension. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print