Drug peddler held in Bandipora

 

Bandipora: Police on Saturday arrested a man along with 24 bottles of Codeine Phosphate in Ajas area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat a resident of Malpora S K Bala Sumbal was intercepted by a police team from Police Post Ajas led by SHO Police Station Sumbal, Muneeb ul Islam at a checkpoint established near Chewa Ajas.
Bhat has been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act at Police Station Sumbal and further investigation has been taken up.

